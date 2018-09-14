LeeAnn Callison Grove Peterson was born in Wenatchee on October 31, 1931 and passed away on August 13, 2018 at the age of nearly 87 near her daughter, Marcia, in Bothell, Washington.

Her parents were Arthur (Art) Jacob and Ann Callison of Tonasket, Wash. LeeAnn’s memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren in Ellisforde, Wash. LeeAnn was born and schooled in Wenatchee until the age of 12 at which time she moved with her parents and two younger sisters to Tonasket.

Upon graduation from Tonasket High School she went on to complete her education at a business school in Seattle. She lived with two other young women there and they had a good time together working and enjoying new found freedoms.

She met and married Monte James Grove who, unknown to him, had a fatal renal disease which moved LeeAnn and baby Marcia to Tonasket to be near her parents, Art and Ann. Monte died at the age of 25 in the Tonasket hospital.

LeeAnn became reacquainted with the many friends she had from church and high school. She met and fell in love in Tonasket with an apple orchardist, Hank (Henry Alden) Peterson, and they were wed on Sept, 18, 1954. LeeAnn’s business and secretarial training enabled her to soon find work and eventually led to her joining the Tonasket school district as a secretary. She retired in 1993, after working 30 years for the school district. She and Hank had many happy years (54) while living up the mailbox road: skiing at Sitzmark, dancing with the Dinner Dance Club and RVing together. After retirement, LeeAnn volunteered at the town library and visitors’ center in Tonasket. For many years she sang in the Okanogan Valley Orchestra & Chorus. She was a member of the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren.

After Hank died in 2008, LeeAnn sold their Ellisforde home and moved into the town in Tonasket… a sad time for her.

LeeAnn has four surviving children: Marcia (Dave) Peterson of Bothell, Terry (Ginny) Peterson of Moraga, Calif., Sandy (Lindey) Leggett of Boise, Idaho and Tim (Michele) Peterson of Spokane.

For many years they enjoyed going to school events, sports activities as well as ski trips as a family together. She has seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. LeeAnn also has two surviving sisters: Sannia (Tom) Marthini at Soap Lake and Artagae Gibson of Moses Lake. LeeAnn’s sense of humor and kindness will always be remembered. She will be greatly missed.