Laverna Carrie Williams

Born LaVena Carrie Moore to parents Mary Lou (Johnson) and Dale Nathan Moore, she was raised by her Aunt Fern Wines of Oroville, Washington. where she grew up with cousins who became siblings and close friends who became family.

Dating all through high school, LaVena married Lynn Williams in in 1963. Their first home was married student housing at Eastern Washington University Their son Terry was born there in 1965.They moved to Lyle, Wash. in 1967, planning to stay for two years like so many new teachers do. Once Lynn caught his first salmon, LaVena knew they were hooked. Lynn taught seven years in Lyle, and then in Klickitat, until his retirement in 1997.

LaVena provided child care for decades, both in her home and as a nanny, making a lasting impact and lifelong bonds with generations throughout The Gorge.

She is survived by her son, Terry Williams (Tammy) of Dallesport, Wash and their children Zoe and Tristan; her daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Erickson of Beaverton, Ore. and their daughters Randi Jo, Jessi, and Karli; her brother, Dwight Peterson (Lana) of Aurora, Colo.; her cousin/sister, Glenna Shield of Spokane, Wash.; many nieces and nephews and cousins in both Washington and Colorado.

LaVena was predeceased by her father, Dale N. Moore of Spokane; mother, Mary Lou Smith of Aurora, Colo.; aunt, Fern Wines of Oroville, Wash.; husband, Lynn Williams of Lyle, Wash.; son, Todd Williams and cousin/brother, Forest Wines of Wenatchee, Wash.

Memorial is planned for Saturday, February 16 at 1 p.m. at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Rd., The Dalles, Oregon.

A family Graveside Service will be later in the summer.