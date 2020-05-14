Lauri L. Kearns, age 62, of Oroville, Washington died May 3, 2020. She was born June 12, 1957 in Everett, Washington.

She is survived by her brothers, Freddy and Billy; sisters, Bobby, Rosemary, Carol and Bev; son, Todd; grandkids, Kheryna (Buddy), Todd Jr ( Buddy), Vyronika (Buddy), Christian (Justine), Alejondra-Ali (Lupine); great grandkids, Jazemyn (Kheryna), Sabrina (Kheryna), (Kheryna’s daughter that passed away, Jacci-daughter/Daniel-son-in-law; grandkids, Camryn Nolan, Bionca, Kaila, Anystin, Stone; great grandkids, Mason (Camryn), Conor (Camryn), Haiyden (Camryn), Landon (Camryn), Marceline (Bionca), Joseph (Bionca/Billy), stepdaughter, Andrea (Josh) and her three kids, Gibson, Marshall, Riley and stepson, Adam (Crissy).

There will be a memorial ride at a later date.

