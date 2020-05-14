Lauri L. Kearns

May 14, 2020
Lauri L. Kearns, age 62, of Oroville, Washington died May 3, 2020. She was born June 12, 1957 in Everett, Washington.

She is survived by her brothers, Freddy and Billy; sisters, Bobby, Rosemary, Carol and Bev; son, Todd; grandkids, Kheryna (Buddy), Todd Jr ( Buddy), Vyronika (Buddy), Christian (Justine), Alejondra-Ali (Lupine); great grandkids, Jazemyn (Kheryna), Sabrina (Kheryna), (Kheryna’s daughter that passed away, Jacci-daughter/Daniel-son-in-law; grandkids, Camryn Nolan, Bionca, Kaila, Anystin, Stone; great grandkids, Mason (Camryn), Conor (Camryn), Haiyden (Camryn), Landon (Camryn), Marceline (Bionca), Joseph (Bionca/Billy), stepdaughter, Andrea (Josh) and her three kids, Gibson, Marshall, Riley and stepson, Adam (Crissy).

There will be a memorial ride at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.

