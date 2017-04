Lanny Luther Morgan, passed away on January 15, 2017. He was born September 18, 1954.

He was a loving husband, father and son and a friend to all he met.

A celebration of his life was held January 23, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 400 E. Grand River Ave., Brighton, Mich. 48116 A celebration of his life will also be held in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., at a later time.

A more complete obituary will follow in a future issue.