Keith Felton, age 66, passed peacefully at his home in Marysville, Washington on October 13, 2018. He fought a long battle with many health issue and passed from Liver Cancer. Keith was born Sept. 26, 1952 in Yakima, Washington to Kenneth and Dorothy Felton.

Keith attended school in Oroville, Wash. and Wenatchee, Wash. where he then went on to serve proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and earned several medals. He was a strong supporter of the Veterans.

Keith is survived by his wife, Mary Felton of Marysville, Wash.; his daughter, Kailee Kindred of Portland, Ore, and two granddaughters, Irie and Jade.

He survived by his sister Linda K Gange of Tacoma, Wash. He had many nieces and nephews with a special close relationship with his niece Angela White of Olympia, Wash. and Ashley Lewis of Seattle, Wash.

He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Dorothy Felton and brother Randy Felton, as well as many other close family members.

A memorial will be held at a later date .

In Lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Agent Orange research and the Vets serving Vets in Wenatchee, Wash.