John passed away at his home in Oroville on June 27, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on August 25, 1939 in Molson to Bonnie and Virgil (Bill) Shaw. John was born on a ranch, lived his whole life on a ranch and died on a ranch.

His was a life well lived, filled with family, friends, horses, cows and dogs. As a third generation rancher he shared his deep love and respect for the ranching life and the land with anyone who stopped by and was often known to ask if you would like to chase some cows, fix some fence, check the water or work on an old piece of farm equipment.

At Molson High School his passion for basketball helped the Hilltoppers win the state championship in 1958.

From 1969 to 1985 John was the president of the Oroville Cattle Company and was co-owner of Frontier Ranch with his wife Delores until his death.

John was preceded in death by his first wife Helen Kitterman and their son Brad. He is survived by Delores, his wife of 29 years; his son, John Gordon; daughter-in-law, Shay; grandchildren, Derek, Brittney and Logan; three great grandchildren, three brothers, Marty, David and Blair; nephew, Jason and nieces, Kristine, Jessica, Amy, Gina and Molly.

John loved to share stories next to a campfire after a long day of work. These stories will be retold for years to come. If anyone sees a Maulcat in hills, please let us know.

John will be buried at the Molson cemetery among family and many dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.