John Edward Knowlton passed away peacefully on December 10, 2018, shortly after turning 100. He was born on October 13, 1918 on Paradise Hill in Brewster, Washington to his parents James and Mary Knowlton.

Knowlton worked many jobs throughout his life. He drove a school bus for the Brewster School District. Later he worked for the Department of Natural Resources as a heavy equipment operator and retired after many years of service. He was a part of the Cattlemen’s Association and a faithful member of the Brewster Grange.

All who love and knew him agree that he lived his life honestly and privately. He was a kind and hardworking man.

John loved his wife Clara Knowlton dearly up until his final breath. The two met while John was driving a truck and Clara told one of her sisters that she planned to marry him. She did just as she promised and their marriage lasted 75 full years.

John and Clara were rarely seen apart. When they made their way down the mountain the two would be seen sitting side by side in their pickup truck. When Clara passed away it was more than his heart could bear. He said he did not know what he would do without her. They worked hard together, lived gently and left a powerful legacy of love behind.

Knowlton and his wife raised their children, four sons and one daughter, on their family ranch. Their love brought 12 grandchildren and 22 great children. He was a supportive father and his family will miss his influence and love.

Knowlton was preceded in death by his wife, Clara; son, David Knowlton, three sisters and his parents.