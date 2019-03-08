On February 14th the Lord welcomed Joa Gay Kay to His heavenly realm. She was 81.

She went to San Diego, Calif. From Indianapolis, Ind. in 1981 where she met Roger Kay. They were married in Yakima, Washington in 1982. Roger’s parents, two sisters and other offspring attended.

Roger and Joa returned to San Diego until 1999 when they came home, one and a half miles north of Havillah, Wash. The longest either one of them ever lived in one place.

Roger retired from the Navy in 1978 and Joa’s second marriage was to an Army man.

Joa is survived by six children, from previous marriages, in Indiana; three step children from Roger’s side, all adults; one daughter, Cheryl Heim; a step-daughter, Dottie Clinedinst and a granddaughter, Savannah Knowlton, who all live locally.

Joa will be dearly missed.

The extended care facility in Tonasket did a very good job of taking care of Joa. I dearly thank all of the caring people at the facility.