Jason Verbeck

Jason was born to John R. and Connie L. Verbeck on October 25, 1971 in the Omak Hospital. He went home to the Lord on March 20, 2019, at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, Washington. He was part of a family that included two younger sisters, S. Janine and Julia A. Verbeck. His extended family included lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was baptized in the family pond as a teenager. He served as basketball manager in high school, graduating in 1990. After graduating he worked in the family orchard for 8 years. Then he served in Brethren Volunteer Service. He received his training in Florida, and served at the Tree of Life Foundation, located in Wichita, Kansas for two years. When he returned to Washington, he worked at Garden Terrace Apartments, in Wenatchee as both a resident liaison and tech support. As resident liaison his duties were light maintenance and in assisting residents with their needs. And as tech support he helped the tenants with electronic problems. He liked to hike and was a fan of the Seahawks and Star Wars.

On June 27, 2015, he married Dolly Hartman at the family home, in Tonasket. They resided at Garden Terrace Apartments in Wenatchee.

Jason was an old soul and had a very compassionate heart. He would lend a listening ear to those in the building that had problems.

He enjoyed hiking in the Pasayten Wilderness.

He is survived by his parents John and Connie Verbeck, his two sisters; S. Janine and Julia Verbeck, & lots of aunts, uncles, & cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife and both sets of grandparents.

Services will be held on July 6, 2019 at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren at 11am with Pastor Debbie Roberts officiating. A light lunch is being served following the memorial service. A private burial will be at a later date.

Rest In Peace, Jason.