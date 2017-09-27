James Russel Hawkins was born August 14, 1938 in Tonasket Washington. He passed away on September 19 2017 doing what he loved, driving tractor in the midst of apple harvest.

Jim spent his entire life as a resident of the Whitestone Lake area. He attended high school in Tonasket and graduated in 1956. He spent his youth finding a passion for athletics, farming, hunting and his family.

Jim met the love of his life, Joelle Drew, as a teenager attending Tonasket High School. They married Oct. 9, 1955 and were blessed with their first daughter, Jollie, on Feb. 17, 1956. Within the next six years they were blessed with two more children, Jackie and Jay.

Jim was an avid supporter of Tonasket youth and athletics. He served as a Tonasket School Board member for several years and spent many nights as a spectator in the stands at Tonasket Tiger games. When Jim wasn’t watching sports or working on the farm, he was hunting and fishing with his family. Jim was a member of the Whitestone Irrigation District, spent time on the MAGI apple board, was an Eagle member and a member of the black hat gang.

James Russel Hawkins is loved by many and will be remembered as a caring husband, brother, father, uncle, papa and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Russel and Bunny Hawkins.

He is survived by wife Joelle Hawkins, Tonasket; his brother, John (Suzette) Hawkins, Loomis; sister, Elaine (Jerry) Beeman, Tonasket; sister, Kathy (Steve) Sturtz, Chelan; his children, Jollie Evans, Tonasket; Jackie (Pete) Maycumber, Olympia; Jay (Teresa) Hawkins, Tonasket; his grandchildren, Lindsay (Tyler) Thrasher, Tonasket; Jay (Christie) Evans, Loomis; Tyler Shamberger, Spokane; Josh Evans, Tonasket; Mandi Maycumber, Olympia; Carli Maycumber, Queretaro, Mexico and Jayden Hawkins, Tonasket; great grandchildren, Jordan Thrasher, Rylie Thrasher, Karsyn Thrasher, Paityn Thrasher, Lilly “Dynamite” Evans and Thomas Evans.

There will be a graveside service at the Loomis Cemetery on September 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at the Tonasket Eagles. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for the Ole Drew athletic scholarship at US Bank in Tonasket, Wash.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.