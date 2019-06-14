Ginger Mae Miller

Ginger Mae (Cody) Miller, age 75, of Molson, Washington, died June 8, 2019 at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket. She was born July 7, 1943 in Vancouver, Washington to parents Walter and Frances Cody.

She grew up in Oroville where she attended and later graduated from OHS in 1961. She then attended college in Seattle before returning to Oroville. She worked in the orchard business grafting apple trees.

She married Marvin Miller on June 25, 1965 in Oroville.

Ginger worked for City of Oroville for a few years. She belonged to the Oroville Garden Club, Molson Grange, Red Hats Ladies and the Molson Volunteer Fire Department. She loved woodworking, hunting, fishing, gardening; basically, anything outdoors, she enjoyed it.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin at home; three children, Frances Darrow of Oroville, Marvin Stuart Miller of Oroville, Edie Harris of Seattle; sister, Vivian Spurrier of Oroville; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; Marilyn, Doctor and Edith Holmes and numerous aunts and uncles.

A viewing will be held at the Bergh Chapel on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at the Molson Cemetery on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Richard Sherman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.