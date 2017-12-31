George L. Wiltz, a long time resident of Chesaw, Washington passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2017. George was born on December 21, 1969 in Spokane, the son of Donald and Linda Wiltz.

His parents built and operated the Chesaw Store and Chesaw Tavern for many years. When George’s mother died, he and his dad moved to Whidbey Island where he went to elementary school and graduated from high school. During that time he spent most of his summers in Chesaw. He finally settled there as a young adult and was currently employed by a rock quarry operation at Beaver Canyon.

George loved the outdoors. At an early age he learned to fish with his grandmother, Ruby Wiltz in Myers Creek, and panned for gold with his great-grandfather, Bud Hirst. In the fall he always looked forward to grouse hunting with his friends.

For many years George raised chickens as a hobby and was known affectionately as “Chicken George” by his neighbors and friends. George’s unique sense of humor and quick wit endeared him to all who knew him and he was given the unofficial title, “Mayor of Chesaw.” Even newcomers to this small community enjoyed his familiar greeting: “Hi-De-Ho Neighbors and Neighborettes!”

George will be missed by his many friends in Okanogan County, Whidbey Island and across Washington State. He leaves behind several cousins in the Chesaw area and his sister, Micheline Sierer of Seattle.

A long time fan of country music, George has now danced “Beyond the Blue Neon.” Rest in Peace, George.

A celebration of his life will be held in early spring at the Chesaw Rodeo Club Hall on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 12 p.m. Memorial donations in memory of George Wiltz can be made to PAWS, (Pet & Wildlife Center), PO Box 1037, Lynnwood, WA 98046 (https://www.paws.org).

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in charge of arrangements.