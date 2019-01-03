Frances G. Hill, age 87 of Wauconda, died on December 19, 2018 at Pinewood Terrace Nursing Center in Colville, Washington. She was born March 24, 1931 in Wauconda, Washington to parents Clarence and Edna Burbank.

Frances grew up in the Republic, Wash. area and attended and graduated from Republic High School. On July 2, 1949 she married Stewart Hill in Yakima, Wash. Frances was a longtime resident of Wauconda and worked for many years as a rural mail carrier. She also was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, making many sweaters and baby blankets for family. Frances was a member of the Wauconda Hall and the Wauconda Women’s Club.

She is survived by five children, Connie Martin of Burlington, Wash., Donna (Jack) Lembcke of Curlew, Edna (Willie) Peck of Superior, Mont., Stewart (Peggy) Hill of Wauconda and Allen (Wendy) Hill of Kettle Falls, Wash.; four siblings, Skip (Rosalie) Burbank of Republic, Norma (George) Fox of Umatilla, Ore., Gary (Cheryl) Burbank of Billings, Mont. and Russell (Nancy) Burbank of Malo, Wash.; ten grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband in 1997, two grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.