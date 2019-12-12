Estelle Musso passed away on November 8, 2019 at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket at the age of 105. Estelle was born June 19, 1914 in Thomas, West Virginia. She had six siblings and in those early days her family faced many challenges.

As a young woman, Estelle traveled to Boston to seek work. There she secured a position clerking for a judge. One of her fondest memories of Boston was often traveling the Eastern seaboard with her brother Joe on his 1930’s Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Estelle met and married her late husband Bill in Massachusetts where they began a life and family together. Bill was in aviation which led them throughout the U.S. and abroad, eventually settling in San Diego. They were quite social and made many lifelong friendships.

On retirement they built a home in the mountains of Utah. Her great love was being in the outdoors, camping and fishing. She often said the fresh air “tastes so good.”

Estelle was resourceful. She was an excellent seamstress, upholsterer, cook, gardener and all around handyman. She enjoyed dancing, bowling and golf, once making a prized hole-in-one.

Estelle was generous and genuine. She had a great sense of humor and always had a smile to share.

She is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is forever in our hearts.

Estelle lived a long and healthy life. Imagine the changes she witnessed in a century of time. What a journey it’s been.