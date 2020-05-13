Eleanor (Georgia) Lyonais (nee Roberts), age 83, died December 26, 2019 at her home in Oroville, Washington. surrounded by loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was born in Catawba, West Virginia on November 9, 1936 and spent much of her life in West Virginia and in western Pennsylvania before moving to Montana and then Washington State.

She gained the nickname Georgia from her family at a very young age because, according to her, she was “sweet like a Georgia peach.” Georgia was a fantastic cook and her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls were family favorites. She was thought to be a bit ornery by some and she was known to occasionally have a temper – but she was always ready to protect her family from any threat (real or imaginary).

In her younger years, she was always on the move – which might explain why she loved to watch NASCAR. Her favorite driver was Kyle “Rowdy” Busch. She enjoyed listening to old-school Country Music, visiting with people, and arguing about politics (and other things).

Her home was always a gathering place for her kids and their friends. She was a mom to more than just her own. She loved her family and will be missed.

A small celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home in Oroville, Washington, 2108 Deerpath Dr., at 1 p.m. If you knew Georgia or the family, please join us as we remember this wonderful woman.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association for Alzheimer’s and Dementia research would be appreciated.