A celebration of life for Donna L. Orth, 83, was held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Colfax Church of the Nazarene at 2 p.m. with Pastors Don Moore and Lynn Nelson officiating.

Donna died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home in Colfax, Washington after a short battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 29, 1936, in Everett, Washington to William P. (Ed) and Opal (Lee) Tromblay, she attended Snohomish schools and graduated with the class of 1954.

She and Richard Schaller were married Dec. 19, 1953, in Leesville, Louisiana where he was stationed in the Army.

After Army service, the family moved to the Snohomish area before buying an apple orchard near Tonasket, Washington

They were later divorced.

Donna married Fred Orth in 1992 and they later divorced. After living in Tonasket and Sequim she moved to Colfax to be near her daughter, Sara.

She was a member of the Christian Women’s Club, Church of the Nazarene at Colfax and the Thrifty Grandmother’s Club.

Donna enjoyed going to thrift stores, yard sales, grandchildren and friends.

Surviving are two sons, Tim Schaller, Tonasket and Todd (Lisa) Schaller, Reno, Nevada; three daughters, Susan Tafuna, Snohomish, Carin (Ted) Jones, Tonasket, Sara (Darin) Berntgen, Oakesdale; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Also a special friend, Eugene Morris.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Wehmeyer.

