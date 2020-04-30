Donna G. Bausch (Peckham) passed away at her home outside of Tonasket, Washington surrounded by loving family and friends on the morning of April 20th, 2020 after a courageous 14-year battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

She is survived by her mother, Janelle Peckham; husband, Michael Bausch; sons Weston and Joel Williams; daughter, Candace Mayfield and seven grandchildren, Marianne, Joshua, Ethan, Kylie, Madison, Aiden and Aaron.

Born December 28th, 1949 in Brewster, Washington she was a true Okanogan girl at heart and even though she lived in several locations throughout her life including, Albion, Wenatchee, Kent and Newport, Washington, Oklahoma, Hawaii and Utah, her home was the Okanogan where she owed property outside of Tonasket for 36 years.

Raised on horses, she owned several throughout her life and was an avid and skilled rider and trainer. There weren’t many days in the first half of her life when she wasn’t riding, including the day before she gave birth to her eldest son. She would regale in stories of her cousin Lynda and her riding together.

A nurse by trade, she went to both Loma Linda U and Washington State U where she met her first husband, David Williams, before moving to the Seattle area and practiced as a home health provider.

She loved spending time in the word and grew much closer in her walk with Christ during her years of battling Lymphoma. All who knew her were inspired by how upbeat and positive she was and even though she was often

going through great physical hardships she constantly praised the Lord and spent her energy helping others without complaint.

She will be missed by family and friends and will, without a doubt, be there with us in our Lord’s heavenly kingdom.

Until we meet again Donna, we love you.