Donald E. Wasson

Donald (Don) Elmer Wasson, 87, of Oroville, Washington, also a long-time Skagit County resident, passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket, Washington.

Don was born September 29, 1931 in Tacoma, Washington to Elmer and Edna Wasson. He grew up in the Samish/Prairie area of Skagit County.

On Nov. 23, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marian Couch. They resided in Skagit County, where they raised three children.

Don was drafted into the United States Army in 1952 and fought in the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1954.

Don spent the majority of his working years, driving log truck all throughout Skagit and Snohomish Counties. In the early 1990′s, he went to work for Crown Pacific, LTD. in Hamilton, Wash. where he drove dump truck and hauled heavy equipment until his retirement in 1997.

In 1998 Don and Marian bought property and moved to Oroville where he spent the rest of his years fishing and hunting to his heart’s content.

Don was preceded in death by his brother Robert and wife Marian. He is survived by his children, daughter, Tami Benson (Gary) of Clear Lake, son, Michael Wasson (Barb), daughter, Amy Weppler (James) of Big Lake, daughters, Joni and LaDawn Wasson, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Don will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A special thanks goes out to all of the staff and nurses at North Valley Extended Care.

The family would like to invite you to join them for one last Happy Hour to honor “Snapper Don,” Saturday, November 17, 2018, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles. Please come as you are and share your favorite memories of our Dad.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.