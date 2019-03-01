Oroville resident David Edwin Dieterich passed from this life to the next Sunday evening February 10, 2019 at Extended Care in Tonasket, Washington. David was born June 11, 1924 to parents Edwin and Hazel Dieterich of Portland, Oregon.

David graduated from Oaksville High in 1942. He continued his education attending Centralia Jr college and then to the University of Washington.

While attending the U of W he accepted a position with a newly established business in Eastern Washington. Oroville being the town of H&H International Harvester (Hardenburg and Harms), Oroville was to become Dave’s final destination. Dave worked for the Okanogan County Road Department, but his ambitions and talent led him to opening a business on main street Oroville known as Dave’s Truck and Auto Repair.

As the future unfolded, Dave was to meet and wed Betty L. Naggy, a marriage that lasted 66 years. Together they invested in an apple orchard along the U.S./Canadian border, purchasing it form Lester and Betty Kingsly. Dave worked the orchard and continued doing machine work from his shop.

Dave was a avid fisherman. Over the years he had built three boats which he used to fish Alaska, Westport and Ilwaco, Wash., as well as the Oregon coast. After the sale of his orchard, he kept in touch with the new owner, Rob Monroe. Dave soon became an avid skier, skiing far away hills in Canada and the U.S.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Hazel Dieterich; daughter, Carol (Burton) and his wife, Betty.

Dave is survived by his son in-law, Scott Burton; grandson, Cameron Burton; sisters-in-law, Barbara Conner (Omak), Lorraine Schmeer (Spokane) and Shirley Moser (Oroville). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who have fond memories working in the orchard and spending time at the home.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery with Pastor Evangeline Rand, officiating.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.