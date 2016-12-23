Cynthia Alexis Lawson

Cindy Lawson was born on August 5, 1957 to Lorin and Chrissy Hutton at St. Martins Hospital in Tonasket, Washington.

She was a member of the Catholic Church and the Colville Confederated Tribes. Cindy graduated from Tonasket High School in 1975. Cindy worked for U.S. Forest Service in Tonasket right after high school.

Cindy met Alex Martinez while employed at the U.S. Forest Service. Cindy had two children from her first marriage — Brent Martinez and Shelli Martinez. Cindy met Greg Lawson and had one daughter Rachel Woodrow in 1986. Cindy and Greg would later be married.

Cindy went to college at WVC North in Omak and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1984 and worked in Tonasket clinics and numerous nursing homes in the Okanogan Valley as an LPN. Cindy was a skilled, kind, and compassionate nurse. Cindy obtained her RN license in 2002. Cindy’s loving, sincerity, and compassion as a nurse will not be forgotten and she will be greatly missed by Colville Tribes Convalescent Center residents and staff and the Colville Tribal Health Staff.

Cindy loved animals especially horses and dogs. Cindy loved cooking and made excellent pies and breads.

Her parents; her brother, Eddie, her sister, Shelley and her grandson, Leelynd Lawson, preceded Cindy in death.

Cindy is survived by her son, Brent Martinez; her daughters Shelli Martinez and daughter Rachel (Ian) Woodrow; from her marriage to Greg she has sons Corey and Michael Lawson and a daughter Jennifer Lawson. Cindy has grandsons Kyan, Shia, Maks and Jett Woodrow and Jennifer’s children and grandchildren and Corey’s children and grandchildren. Sisters Sandy (Bob) Brown and Sally Hutton; brothers Lorin and John Hutton and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her Rosary was Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. and her funeral was Saturday, December 17 at 10 a.m. at the Omak Longhouse. Father Jake officiated the services and her burial was at the Ellisforde Cemetery.