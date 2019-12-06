Clifton “John” Brooks, age 80, of Oroville, WA passed away peacefully at his home on Monday November 18th, 2019. John was born in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He served a four year tour in the Army. John owned and operated a successful towing and auto body repair in Maple Valley, Washington called Brooks Towing and Maple Valley Auto Body. He later moved to Oroville in the early 1980’s and spent time ranching and in apple farming.

John loved to fish, and hunt. He was a very skilled woodworker and loved to build things from birdhouses to furniture. He was also a great mechanic and enjoyed working on his vehicles. John has many friends and was always known as a man who was willing to help family and friends any time they needed it. He was a great husband, father and friend to many and will be greatly missed.

John was preceded in death by his wife of over 41 years, Kathy (Whitson) Brooks and his son, John Michael Brooks. He is survived by his stepson, Marty Dupertuis; step-daughter, Cindy Mallard and step daughter, Angela Hightower and seven grandchildren.

John’s ashes will be buried with his wife in Pe Ell, Washington.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.