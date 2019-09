Clifford “Cliff” Applebee, Jr., 83, passed away on August 24, 2019, in Tonasket, Washington.Cliff was born in Recine, Wisconsin on Oct. 20, 1935 to Parents Clifford Sr and Stella (Gorton) Applebee.

Cliff leaves behind, wife, Dorothy; brother, Don; sisters, Linda and Audrey; children, step-children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Please join us in celebrating Cliff’s life — Memorial service will be September 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Free Methodist Church in Oroville.