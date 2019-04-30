Alfred Hubert Robinson
A celebration of life for Al Robinson will be held on May 18th at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Free Methodist Church located at 1516 Fir Street, Oroville Washington 98844. Following the ceremony will be a reception at the church. Al Robinson was a lifetime resident of Okanogan County and passed away at the age of 93 on January 28, 2019. We hope you can join us.
U.S. Marine Corp
About Gary DeVon
Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.