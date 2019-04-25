Carl Inlow, age 92 of Tonasket, Washington died April 4, 2019 in Tonasket. He was born January 2, 1927 to parents Carl and Lorene Inlow.

Carl was born at the Stage Coach Stop in Tonasket which was also used as a doctor’s office. He had a long and adventurous life. He left school to join the U.S. Navy with the CB’s and

served in the Asiatic-Pacific area during WWII. After the service he finished school and during college worked as Billy Graham’s limo driver. He also worked as a machinist, body and fender, millwright and sawyer, dairy farmer, orchardist, business owner and also taught trapshooting at the Tonasket High School. His most important job was father and husband. He was a lifelong member of the community and will be greatly missed.

Carl is survived by his wife, Nancy Inlow; children, Ronnie Inlow, Ginny Inlow, Shane Barton, Shannon McKinney, Bob Moore, Lance Barton, Randy Moore and Ralph Moore; brother, Bill Inlow and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Inlow; son, Richard Inlow; brother, Paul Inlow; sister, Joan Inlow; great-grandson, Kale Holbert and parents, Carl and Lorene.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Tonasket Free Methodist Church with Pastor Ryan Wilson officiating.