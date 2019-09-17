Brice William Carroll passed away on September 13, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane at the age of 64. He was born in Saratoga Springs, New York on March 10, 1955.

Brice loved to go camping and canoeing, anything that had to do with the outdoors. Brice was on the Oroville Fire Department for 20 years. He was so proud to be on the fire department; he got that passion from his father.

Brice was a very skilled carpenter, plumber and electrician. There wasn’t hardly anything that he couldn’t fix. He worked for a lot of people in Oroville and surrounding areas.

Brice is survived by his wife Judy Carroll of Oroville, his stepfather, Joseph Enzensperger, of Oroville; brothers, Vance Carroll of Eagle, Colorado, Dwayne Carroll and Garth Carroll of Seattle, Washington. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Carroll, mother Dorinda and several aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Oroville American Legion on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. There will be a potluck to follow.

The family would like to thank the Oroville Eagles and American Legion for all of their hard work and dedication for a very successful benefit for Brice, and to everyone who attended and donated.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.