Betty Lee Finsen

July 21, 2017

Betty Lee Finsen of Oroville, Washington passed on July 15, 2017 at her home in Oroville. She was born April 30, 1931 to parents Lee and Ruth (Byrd) Malkson.

Betty grew up in Ione, Wash. with her grandmother. She moved to Oroville as a young adult. In her first marriage she had two daughters, Gerri Lee and Jody Wyatt. Betty married Jack Finsen in 1960 and they had two children, Joe and Jill. She loved playing cards, golfing and camping.

Betty leaves behind her husband, two children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, two daughters and two grandchildren.

At her request no services will be held. Memorials may be made to an organization of choice.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.

