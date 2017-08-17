Betty Jo Gideon was born July 15, 1939 to James and Cupie Hursh in Reed Springs, Missouri. She went home to be with our Lord on July 30, 2017 at her home with family and a longtime friend.

Betty is survived by her son, Mike Gideon (Cathie) of Longview, Wash.; her daughter, Toni Lee (Ken) of Oroville; sister, Judy Miller (Zeke) of Oroville; sister, Nyoka Olson, of Missouri; brother, Billy Hursh (Violet) of Missouri; grandkids David Gideon (Tina) of Missouri, Kyle Gideon (Janahae) of Missouri, Sean Dahlquist of Oroville, Alupe Dalquist of Oroville, Jacquie Cordray (Kent) of Missouri and Sam Weeks of Longview; great grandkids Chelsy Secret (Scott Frazier) of Missouri, Brandon Gideon of Missouri, Andre Cordeon of Missouri, Amelia Castro of Oroville and Kaelen of Missouri and great great grandkids, Taylor Ahumada and Gracie Secrest. They will miss their “Ma Betty.” She also had many numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty worked at Faos, aka Teddy Bears and Yo Yo’s, for many years. Betty also worked in many warehouses and ran the concession stand at the park until she had breast cancer, which she beat.

Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Gideon and husband Steve Berry.

Her ashes will be taken to Missouri, which she has always called home. There will be a Celebration of Life in Oroville at a date yet to be determined.

We lost a beautiful person, but heaven gained a beautiful soul.