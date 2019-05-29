Barbara Hartman of Chesaw passed away Saturday the 25th of May at 90-years-old. Barb was born in Seattle on March 19, 1929 to Ida and Carl Gilbert.

They lived on “The Homestead” on the west side of Nealey road. She attended Molson school through junior high and graduated from Snohomish High in 1948.

Barb and Bob Hartman married on February 5th 1949 in Snohomish. And had one son and three daughters. They moved to southern California in 1950 and stayed there for 16 years until returned to Washington in 1966 living in Seattle, Kent, Everett and Monroe.

Upon retiring they purchased an RV trailer and traveled visiting almost every state, Mexico and Canada. Joining a travel group they were constantly busy with events and destinations. Before her husbands passing he sold the truck to keep her from taking their large travel trailer. So she purchased a mini motor home and continued to travel visiting relatives through out the United States.

Barb loved traveling, gardening, animals, cooking and sewing. Was an active member of the “Highland Stitchers of Molson” to whom we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the quilt she will be laid to rest under. He was the Grand Marshall at the Chesaw Rodeo in 2014, received the Community Citizens Award for a non Grange member.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband Robert. She leaves behind a brother Tom Gilbert, 4 children, Ron Hartman, Bobbie Kosier, Christie Harmon and Betty Martin, 9 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, 8 step GrandChildren and 1 Great-Great-Granddaughter.

She was loved by so many and touch many more from coast to coast. She will be missed.