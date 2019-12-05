Alfred Gordon Jackson, 89, died November 24, 2019 in Tonasket, Washington. He was born in 1930 to Carrie and Gordon Jackson.

Alfred attended Oroville schools, graduating in 1949. He later attended trade school in Spokane, Washington and trained as a welder and heavy equipment mechanic.

Alfred served in the Army during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Germany.

He worked in many different locations in Washington, Idaho, and Alaska as a heavy equipment mechanic. He especially enjoyed his time in Alaska and working on the Whitebird Pass located in North Central Idaho. Alfred also served as an apprentice carpenter. Upon settling back in Oroville, he built three houses in town, the last being his residence. Alfred enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rebuilding old tractors.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jim and Roy; sister, Louise and nephew, Brian Kresek.

He is survived by brothers, Frank and Art of Oroville; sisters, Pat Kresek of Leavenworth, Washington and Sharon Gredvig of Spokane; sister-in-law, Nancy (Gordon) Roberts of Oroville and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the Oroville American Legion or the Oroville Senior Center.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.