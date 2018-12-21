Albert Laval Maden, age 73, of Tonasket, died on December 11, 2018 at home surrounded by close family after a battle with cancer. He was born February 10, 1945 in South Bend, Washington to parents Mary C. and Ellis Maden.

Albert spent his entire life living in the state of Washington. His early life was spent on the coast side of the Cascades and then in the North Central part. He usually worked in or around agriculture with time spent in mills and warehouses. He spent several years as a bartender/manager and was particularly suited to the job as he liked people and they liked him. He retired from Gold Digger Apples in Oroville and spent his time fishing with his brothers, and what he really loved, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by several children, brother, sisters and numerous grandchildren and great grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Sonny; sister, Melvina and both parents.

He will be loved and missed by a large extended family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

