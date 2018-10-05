Jerry Hutchinson was born in Port Orchard, Washington and was raised with love and persistence by Otis Sr and Maxine Hutchinson.

He worked in his dad’s orchard and attended Tonasket High School until joining the Army in 1959. Jerry worked

hard all his Life; mostly in the sawmill trade. He had a big booming voice which was somewhat unfiltered.

In the later part of his Life he found Jesus (or the other way around). Instead of saying goodbye, Jerry would proclaim “If I don’t see you before, I’ll see you in the Kingdom!”

Jerry was brother to Judy Caverness of Omak and Jeannie Hicks of Everett; dad to his son Otis the third and Norman Hutchinson in Arizona. Okanogan County is full of Jerry’s nieces and nephews and a dear stepdad in Canada, Fred Hollinger. Jerry is also survived by friends of many years in Tonasket, Wash. including neighbors Bonnie and Ralph, plus his dear Tammy. Otis Sr and Maxine paved the way for his arrival at the Heavenly Gates. Proof of Father God’s Unconditional Love in Christ Jesus our Lord.

On Saturday October 6 at 2 p.m. there will be a potluck at the Community Presbyterian Church of Omak; 9 Birch Street South in Omak, Washington. Please join us for food and fellowship as we say “See you in the Kingdom” our brother Jerry.