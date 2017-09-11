Wildfire smoke reaching unhealthy to hazardous levels

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health is urging county schools, parents and guardians to make sure their kids are being protected from air quality levels ranging from “Unhealthy to Hazardous.” Kids with chronic conditions such as Asthma are especially vulnerable to poor air quality.

These websites provide real time air quality monitoring in this area:

http://wasmoke.blogspot.com/

https://airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=49&tab=0

https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) provides guidance for schools and parents, especially as it pertains to outdoor activities: Air Pollution and School Activities Guide (PDF)

A guide to help assess if outdoor activities are okay based on current air conditions. A much more detailed explanation of why kids are sensitive, and what parents should do to assess risk and precautions they can take.

Fact sheet on health risks for kids:

http://www.pehsu.net/_Library/facts/wildfire_acute_2011_parents_comm.pdf

Okanogan County Public Health can be found on Facebook and can be followed on Twitter.