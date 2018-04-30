Walt Hart recognized for distinguished service to Scouting

MOSES LAKE -The Grand Columbia Council, Boy Scouts of America, acting through the National Court of Honor, awarded Walter A Hart III of Oroville, the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to youth in the Scouting program.

Established in 1931, the Silver Beaver is awarded to recipients who have demonstrated noteworthy service of exceptional character to youth in the Scouting program over a period of years.

Vicki Hart presented the award to her husband at the Council Court of Honor held in Moses Lake.

Hart has always been an active Scouter and a faithful volunteer for 48 years and counting.

Raised in Oroville, he attended Eastern Washington University. While in college he joined the Army Reserves and spent 39 years in the reserves, including a tour of Iraq in 2004-2005. He was awarded a Bronze Star for service to his country.

As a youth, Hart earned his Arrow of Light in Cub Scouting and went on to become an Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor Member of the Order of the Arrow. His Vigil name is “Nagatamen,” meaning “Reliable One.”

While in college, he became Assistant Scoutmaster to the Cheney Boy Scout troop. From 1976 to 1982 he was Scoutmaster of Troop 26 in Oroville. Upon moving to Corvallis, Ore., he became an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 206. Back in Oroville, he again became Scoutmaster of Troop 26 in 2006 and holds those duties today.

An active member of his community, Hart has been a member of the Oroville City Council for 18 years. He remains active in the American Legion and is a Past Commander of Post 84.

He has spent his life around cars, working in and owning several auto body shops. Married for 34 years, the couple has raised three children, Walter IV, Kevin and Cynthia. The Hart’s currently own and operate Vicki’s Unique Boutique on Main Street in downtown Oroville.