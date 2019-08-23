U.S. Rep. Newhouse honors Vietnam Veterans in Okanogan

Submitted photo
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse honored Okanogan County Vietnam veterans in pinning ceremony held in Okanogan. Among the vets were: Albert Clarence Apple, Raymond Craig Attwood, Jack Martin Baskin, Frederick W. Bend, Jeff Bergh, Larry Lee Black, Gordon Bordeaux, Daniel Joseph Breithaupt, Michael Britt, Gene Earl Bussell, Alfred Frederick Camp Jr., Roger Castelda, Donald Cate, Paul Ernest Christen, Harry Griffith Cramer, Delance Crossland, Gary Darnell, Frank Duchow, Michael D. Eldefonso, John Robert Emrick, Danny Charles Ernst, Glenn Ernest Estes, James Fairbanks, James T. Fisher, Walter Harold Fountaine, John Gardner, Russell Roy Gilchrist, William Gomez, William Larrance Haskin, Denny Hughes, Donald Leslie Jameson, Chuck Johnson, John Warren Jones, Darrell Jordan, Jerry Lee Keeney, Lester Lyle Kinney, Kenneth Kirkham, Keith William Kladnik, Charles E. Lane, James Lonnie Lantrip, Roger Brent Martin, Richard D. McUne, Ken Orford, George Jeffrey Pearson, Glen A. Peterson, Jerold Keith Pierce, Wade Eustace Pinson, Kenneth J. Radek, George W. Rippee Jr., Alfred D. Rise, Wesley Allen Rubert, John Sanchez, Karen Ann Schimpf, Raymond E. Spackman, Ronald John Stalder, Michael Stewart, Donald Roger Super, Cecil Tugaw Jr., Philip Morris Turner, Rodney VanBrunt, Dirk D. Watson, Vincent Wehmeyer, Gary Allen Whiteley, Gale Elvis Wilson and Tom Windsor.
Submitted by Elizabeth Daniels
Communications Director
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, August 22, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) hosted a Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony in Okanogan. Vietnam-era veterans were encouraged to sign up to receive a service lapel pin and certificate of special congressional recognition in honor of their service and sacrifice during the Vietnam War.
“Many of the veterans returning home from the Vietnam War did not receive the hero’s welcome they deserved. I want to ensure that each and every one of you is recognized for your service and sacrifice today because you truly understand what that means,” said Rep. Newhouse.
He continued, “This may be just a small piece of metal and a thin piece of paper, but they represent what I believe is the gratitude of a truly thankful nation.”
The ceremony was conducted at the Okanogan American Legion Post #56, which is celebrating its 100th year of operation in services to the veterans of North Central Washington.
