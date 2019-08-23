U.S. Rep. Newhouse honors Vietnam Veterans in Okanogan

Submitted by Elizabeth Daniels

Communications Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, August 22, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) hosted a Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony in Okanogan. Vietnam-era veterans were encouraged to sign up to receive a service lapel pin and certificate of special congressional recognition in honor of their service and sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

“Many of the veterans returning home from the Vietnam War did not receive the hero’s welcome they deserved. I want to ensure that each and every one of you is recognized for your service and sacrifice today because you truly understand what that means,” said Rep. Newhouse.

He continued, “This may be just a small piece of metal and a thin piece of paper, but they represent what I believe is the gratitude of a truly thankful nation.”

The ceremony was conducted at the Okanogan American Legion Post #56, which is celebrating its 100th year of operation in services to the veterans of North Central Washington.

Click here for more photos of the pinning ceremony.