Two dead, three injured in boating accident on Osoyoos Lake

Bodies recovered by RCMP Underwater Recovery Team

OSOYOOS, BC – The bodies of two people who went missing after a boating accident on Osoyoos Lake that sent three to the hospital last Saturday night have been located by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

The Underwater Recovery Team located the bodies of a 35-year-old-man from Kamloops, BC and a 36-year-old-man from Maple Ridge, BC.

The two went missing following a collision on the lake that sank both boats the evening of Saturday, June 8. Three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said five ambulances arrived on scene at approximately 7:15 p.m.

“Two patients were transported by ambulance in critical and one patient in stable condition were taken to hospital by ambulance,” said BCEHS communications officer Vincent Chou.

The incident happened near the beach access of Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive.

The bodies of the two missing men were recovered shortly after 7 p.m. on June 9. RCMP remain at the scene in an effort to raise both boats from the bottom of the lake.

Information for this story came from the G-T’s sister newspaper, The Penticton Western News.