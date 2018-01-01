Tonasket man arrested for fleeing police on New Year’s eve

OKANOGAN – A Tonasket man who was fleeing from police at a high rate of speed about two miles east of Omak on New Year’s eve, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a road sign, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At 4:53 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, WSP Trooper Kelvin Fox attempted to stop a white Mercedes Benz 320 four door for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle, Casey M. Nicholson, 27, fled on a dirt road with speeds up to 90 miles per hour, according to the State Patrol. The vehicle then re-entered Dayton Street, passing through 8th and 7th Street, and failed to stop at a stop sign on Edwards Street. Nicholson then turned onto SR155 southbound and struck as stop sign at SR155 and Omak Mountain Road and came to a stop.

“Both occupants fled on foot before being taken into custody by the Omak Police Department and the State Patrol,” reads a WSP press release.

Nicholson, who was not injured, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on charges of felony eluding, second degree trespassing, resisting arrest and obstruction.

His passenger, Cassandra M. Orlando, 23, Spokane, was not injured in the crash and charged with first degree criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and obstruction.

The Mercedes was impounded in the WSP’s bullpen.

 

 

 

