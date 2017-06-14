Three Oroville businesses fail alcohol compliance check

Local police work with Community Coalition and Oroville CARES to prevent underage alcohol and marijuana Use

OROVILLE – Three alcohol retailers in Oroville sold to an underage investigative aid from the Omak Police Department as Oroville and Omak Police, together with anti-underage alcohol and drug use groups conducted compliance checks in Oroville and Omak earlier this month.

“Ten alcohol establishments were checked in Oroville and seven did not sell to Omak’s investigative aide. They include: The Brown Jug, Oroville Quick Stop, Akins Harvest Foods, Frontier Foods, Pastiime Bar and Grill, Trino’s Mexican Restaurant and Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant,” writes the Okanogan County Community Coalition, who with the Oroville CARES Coalition, aided the two police departments in the compliance check.

“Unfortunately, three alcohol retailers in Oroville did sell to Omak’s investigative aide. Violations will be reported to Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board who will determine what kind of administrative action will be taken against the business owners of The Hideaway Grill, Sigue Mexican Market and the Chevron Quick Mart,” continue the press release.

Administrative action can include fines, five to 30 day license suspension or both. Repeat offenses can result in a liquor license being revoked. Oroville Police cited employees for furnishing alcohol to a minor, which is a gross misdemeanor and punishable by up to a year in jail and up to $5000 in fines, according to Washington State law (RCW66.44.217 (1)),

On Friday, June 2, Omak Police and Oroville Police in partnership with the two Coalitions conducted the alcohol and marijuana compliance checks in Omak, Okanogan and Oroville. A total of 15 businesses were checked for alcohol sales law compliance and two for marijuana compliance.

Both marijuana businesses, Sage Shop and Caribou Cannabis, refused to sell to Omak Police Department’s underage operative. Five alcohol retailers in Omak and Okanogan also refused to sell to the underage operative and they include: Okanogan Chevron, Omak Chevron, Stampede Mini Market, Omache Chevron and Omak Travel Plaza.

According to Okanogan County Community Coalition Project Coordinator, Stacey Okland, research on alcohol compliance checks indicates that when compliance checks are performed frequently and with recognition for those who were successful the number of sales to minors is reduced dramatically, so Okanogan County Community Coalition will continue to use local coalition funds to conduct compliance checks to ensure that local alcohol and marijuana retailers maintain their compliance with Washington State Liquor and Marijuana laws.

More information about Washington State Liquor and marijuana laws can be found http://lcb.wa.gov/