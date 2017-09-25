State Parks announces free day dates for 2018

Agency sets aside 12 days for free day-use visits to state parks

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will again offer 12 free days next year, in which day-use visitors won’t need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle.

The “free days” for 2018 are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, a $30 annual or $10 one-day permit required on lands managed by Washington State Parks and the Washington departments of Natural Resources (DNR) and Fish & Wildlife (WDFW). The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days each year when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The Discover Pass is still required to access lands managed by WDFW and DNR on these days.

“Free days are a great way for people to discover or rediscover Washington’s diverse and scenic state parks,” said State Parks Director Don Hoch. “Once people visit a park, we hope they will be inspired to help support their state park system by buying a pass.”

New for 2018: In coordination with WDFW, State Parks will offer a free day on Sunday, June 10, as part of WDFW’s Free Fishing Weekend. This day, combined with the June 9 free day for National Get Outdoors Day, will give visitors an entire weekend to explore state parks for free.

The 2018 State Parks free days are:

Monday, Jan. 1 — First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday, March 19 — State Parks’ 105 th Birthday

Birthday Saturday, April 14 — Springtime free day

Sunday, April 22 — Earth Day

Saturday, June 2 — National Trails Day

Saturday, June 9 — National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 10 — Free Fishing Day

Saturday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 29 — National Public Lands Day

Sunday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 23 — Autumn free day

For more information about the Discover Pass, visit: www.discoverpass.wa.gov.