Sheriff’s office looking for information on vehicle, equipment thefts

Stolen vehicles, equipment located in Aeneas Valley area

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Sheriff’s office is seeking information on several stolen vehicles found in the serving of a search warrants in the Frosty Creek Road in Okanogan County.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10 the County Sheriff’s Office, North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force and Spokane’s Auto Theft Task Force conducted multiple search warrants off of Frosty Creek Road in Aeneas Valley.

“During the course of the search law enforcement members located several stolen items to include a U-Haul trailer, two enclosed construction trailers, a fifth wheel travel trailer, a gooseneck flatbed trailer and a Corvette,” said Okanogan County Undersheriff Joe Somday.

Additional items such as a motorhome, Kubota Tractor, 4-wheeler, a snowmobile, backhoe attachment and chainsaws were also located on the property and are still being investigated to determine if they are stolen and how they ended up on the property, according to the undersheriff.

“The majority of the property located had been stolen in and around the Spokane area. A suspect in the investigation has been identified and is being sought for questioning,” Somday said. “The Sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who may be able to help identify some of the items, two in particular which are shown in the photos.”

If anyone has any information or is missing the backhoe attachment or Kubota Tractor or needs further information please they should call: Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Brown at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s office at 509-422-7200 or toll free in the 509 area code, 1-800-572-6604.