Rock slide temporarilty blocks Molson Grade

Gary DeVon/staff photo
Recent rains led to a rock slide on the Chesaw Road Sunday. Rocks, dirt and debris slid off the sandstone cliffs onto the highway. County crews had one lane cleared and were going to continue work on Monday.
OROVILLE – A rock slide, which included rocks, dirt and tree debris, blocked the Chesaw Road between Nine Mile Road and Rise Road on Sunday, April 8.
Okanogan County Public Works crews soon had one lane cleared and will be working on opening both lanes this week.
Due to the rain received the last few days, persons should watch for similar activity throughout the county, states the Okanogan County Emergency Management Department.
About Gary DeVon
Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.