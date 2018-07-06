Red Flag warning issued for Okanogan and Methow valleys

SPOKANE – The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a red flag warning for most of the Okanogan and Methow valleys as thunderstorms, wind and low humidity moves through Eastern Washington.

A Red Flag Warning takes effect at 2 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Saturday for wind and low relative humidity. Winds are predicted from the south between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and relative humidities 16 to 25 percent.

The weather service says the impacts will be breezy and gusty winds on dry fine fuels which would promote rapid fire spread