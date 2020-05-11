Public Health reports four more cases of COVID-19 in county

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county in their Monday, April 11 update.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed people testing positive for the virus in Okanogan County to 31. There have been two deaths due to the virus, with 21 people having recovered.

Of the 891 samples sent for testing, there have been 841 negative test results and 22 test results pending.

The new cases are reported in the central part of the county, Malott to Pateros, bringing the total in Mid-County to 10. The most cases continue to be on the Colville Reservation where 11 people have been confirmed to have been positive for the virus. The Methow Valley has four confirmed cases, South County (Pateros to Malott) has 10 and North County (Riverside to Oroville) has one.