Press Release: Community Foundation of NCW welcomes new trustees

Submitted by Jennifer Dolge

Community Foundation of NCW

The Community Foundation of NCW says it is pleased to announce five new members joining its Board of Trustees: Diane Blake, Chris Goetz, Jesus Hernandez, Evan McCauley and Dr. Doug Wilson.

The foundation is overseen by 27 board members from communities across the NCW region who bring various skills and talents to the organization. Each Trustee commits to three 3-year terms; additional years if they serve as an officer.

Diane Blake – CEO, Cascade Medical Center (Leavenworth)

Diane is the Chief Executive Officer of Cascade Medical Center, a critical access hospital, ambulance service, and rural health clinic located in Leavenworth. Diane holds a degree in Finance from Gonzaga University. Diane has served as the NCW Hospital Council Chair, as a board member of the Leavenworth Rotary Club, and as Chair of the Rural Hospital Committee for the Washington State Hospital Association. In addition to her role on the CFNCW board, she currently serves on the boards of both the Association of Washington Public Hospital Districts and the Washington State Hospital Association in officer positions. Diane enjoys spending time being active in the outdoors of our beautiful region, including hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, biking and tennis. She also enjoys gardening, cooking, reading and traveling. Diane and her husband, Martin Straub, have two grown children.

Chris Goetz, CPA – Linder & Goetz, PS (Wenatchee)

Chris has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Washington State University and has been practicing Certified Public Accountant for 34 years. He has served on numerous boards, is currently a Trustee for Wenatchee First United Methodist Church, 2017 President of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Treasurer of Wenatchee Golf and Country Club. Chris enjoys cycling, golf, and softball and spending time his wife Denise and their two children.

Jesús Hernández – CEO, Family Health Centers (Omak)

Jesus is currently the CEO for Family Health Centers (FHC) in North Central Washington, which delivers care for all communities in Okanogan County and the north portion of Douglas County through medical and dental clinics, pharmacies, and other programs. Jesus has over twenty years of experience in workforce development, education, healthcare, and finance. He’s served on multiple state, regional, and local boards and taskforces in both health and education sectors, including 20 years on the Wenatchee School Board. Jesus is the proud father of two grown sons.

Evan McCauley – Attorney, Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn & Aylward (Wenatchee)

Evan joined Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn & Aylward in 2011. Prior to joining JDSA, Evan practiced as a Certified Public Accountant in Seattle where he worked for an international accounting firm and for a Fortune 500 company. His background in accounting and law bringsa valuable skill set to the foundation, including tax and estate planning and trust matters. Evan grew up in Leavenworth and enjoys mountain biking, basketball, and spending time with his wife Petra, their four children, and dog Charlie at the family cabin on Lake Chelan.

Dr. Doug Wilson – Family Physician, Confluence Health (Tonasket, Wenatchee)

Dr. Wilson is a board certified family medicine physician with Confluence Health. He practiced for 15 years in Tonasket before relocating to Wenatchee in 2019. Dr. Wilson attended medical school at the University of Washington and completed his residency at Ventura County Medical Center in California. He has served on the board of the Urban Health Project in Seattle and currently serves on the boards of the North Central Accountable Community of Health, Wenatchee Valley Medical Group, and Confluence Health. Dr. Wilson has also volunteered as a physician in Honduras and Guatemala and enjoys playing jazz piano, downhill and skate skiing, and running with his wife and two daughters.

The foundation wishes to thank and recognize outgoing Trustees Dr David Kolde, Vishali Bhide, Ken Marson, Steve Robinson and Eliot Scull for their time and dedication in helping to build philanthropy throughout the region.

To learn more, visit www.cfncw.org/board.