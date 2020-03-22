President Trump approves major Disaster Declaration for Washington

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Washington to supplement the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas of the state of Washington.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas impacted by COVID-19 in the state of Washington. The federal cost share is 75 percent.

Michael F. O’Hare has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. O’Hare said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.