Power outages around the county

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County PUD is experiencing widespread outages due to last evening’s windstorm, which caused downed wires due to falling trees.

The Loup Loup transmission line was affected from 8:00 p.m. last evening to approximately 9 a.m. this morning. Other areas affected by the outages included Twisp River Road, Gold Creek, Palmer Lake, Cocoa Mountain and Chesaw Still remaining without power are the locations of Gold Creek and Palmer Lake.

Okanogan County PUD also experienced network issues, which caused interrupted Internet service to customers throughout Okanogan County. With Internet service now restored, you will find current updates posted on Okanogan PUD’s website at www.okanoganpud.org.

If you are still experiencing outages, please call Okanogan PUD at 509-422-3310.