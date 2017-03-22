Oroville FBLA attends Pro Sports Career Day

WENATCHEE – Oroville High School FBLA students, in cooperation with Quincy High School FBLA, organized a Pro Sports Career Day in Wenatchee in conjunction with Wenatchee Wild and Town Toyota Center.

Regional Adviser and local chapter Adviser, Tony Kindred, in agreement with The Wenatchee Wild, Braden Draggoo of New York Life, Wenatchee and Mark Kondo, adviser for Quincy FBLA, worked together to provide the second year of North Central Region Future Business Leaders of America Pro Sports Career Day, a day that includes invitations to FBLA chapters all up and down North Central Washington.

Pro Sports Career Day included career presentations from the Wenatchee Wild coach, Bliss Littler and the Wenatchee Wild Business Office; Jim Corcoran from the Apple Sox, as well as Josh Jorgenson from Mission Ridge. Students were informed of the different career options as well as potential internships available and how to secure them.

Along with the career presentations students received a t-shirt and pizza dinner as well as the opportunity to network with other FBLA chapters.

“The culminating event of course was some fun time together watching a great Wenatchee Wild victory,” said Kindred. “Sincere thanks to all businesses and individuals who continue to support Future Business Leaders of America.”

