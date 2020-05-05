Okanogan County man in his sixties was second to die of COVID-19

OKANOGAN – The second COVID-19 death of a person from Okanogan County was announced Tuesday, May 5, in a joint update from Okanogan County Public Health and Confluence Health, Wenatchee, which notified Public Health of the death of the county resident.

“Our deepest sympathies are extended to family and loved ones during this difficult time. The individual was a male in his 60s, who had been transferred to Wenatchee after COVID-19 symptoms worsened in early April,” said the update.

Okanogan County Public Health is reporting no new cases today. Confirmed Cases to date are from the following parts of Okanogan County: 11 from the Colville Reservation; five from the Methow Valley, three from South County (Pateros to Malott); five from Central Valley (Malott to Riverside) and one from North County (Riverside to Oroville).

Of the 25 confirmed virus cases in Okanogan County, two people have died and 18 are recovering, according to Public Health. There have been 772 samples sent for testing, with 659 of the samples testing negative and 88 test results still pending.