National Weather Service issues Heat Advisory

SPOKANE – The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Heat Advisory which is in effect from 2 p.m., Monday, July 16, to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 17.

Temperatures…Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Timing…Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

Locations…Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, Coulee City, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Waterville and Mansfield.

Impacts…Heat stress and dehydration that could lead to heat related health concerns such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency… call 9 1 1.