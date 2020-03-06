Maycumber receives prestigious award from law enforcement group

Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber has received special recognition from the state’s preeminent law enforcement advocacy group.

The Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs (WACOPS) presented Maycumber with its 2019 Legislator of the Year award at a ceremony last month. The council’s highest award was given to the 7th District lawmaker for her unwavering support of the men and women in blue, her push for more officers and improved training, and her advocacy for officer safety.

“It’s always an honor to receive an award in recognition of your efforts,” said Maycumber, R-Republic. “But this award is especially near and dear to me as a former law enforcement officer. I have so much respect for our brothers and sisters in blue who go to work each day to protect us, our communities, our families and our children. They lay their lives on the line for us; the least we can do is make sure they have the best training, equipment and safety standards in place so that they make it home at the end of each shift.”

Maycumber, who served as a law enforcement officer before becoming a lawmaker, has sponsored several bills over the past few years that garnered the attention and thanks of law enforcement advocacy groups around the state.

In the letter informing Maycumber of her selection for the prestigious legislator of the year award, WACOPS Executive Director Teresa Taylor wrote:

“Having served as a peace officer yourself you have an important perspective on our issues. Your outspoken advocacy for our recent work on occupational disease presumption, PTSD presumption, LEOFF 2 Benefit Improvement account, and so much more has not gone unnoticed. Your testimony on the floor of the House regarding PTSD was compelling and deeply appreciated. We value your open door and your purposeful contact with our leadership and government relations staff to check-in on key issues related to our mission. WACOPS only asks the Legislature for those things that we believe are essential to protect our members. Your recognition of that, respect of our role, and support of our mission makes you worthy of this coveted honor.”

Maycumber said that no matter what issues come up – and what bills she’ll push in the future – law enforcement legislation will continue to be in the mix.

“We had a very unique, very important package of law enforcement bills this year that would have made a difference in public safety around the state,” said Maycumber. “Increased training opportunities, more officers on the streets, officers trained in the communities in which they serve, improved training and standards, and more inclusive outreach to disenfranchised communities. While these bills didn’t pass this year, I’m not going to give up. Many of my constituents are telling me they feel less safe in their communities, and many law enforcement officers are feeling less valued. This has to change.”

Maycumber said she is still working to get some of her proposals funded through budget provisos or by working in conjunction with local governments.

The 60-day 2020 legislative session ends March 12.