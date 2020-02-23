Man charged with attempted murder in Oroville

Victim hit on the head, slashed with knife

OROVILLE – A man was arrested and charged with attempting to murder Bradley Keener, Oroville, by hitting him with a propane tank and slashing his face with a knife last Saturday.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at about 1:53 p.m., Okanogan County Dispatch received a 911 call from 15 Balmes Road and were advised “Bradley was bleeding from the face.” Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies Malone and Ray responded to the residence and identified Bradley Keener as the victim.”

‘Keener, 22, had been struck with a propane tank and cut across his face with a knife during an altercation with Sean Dahlquist, 29, Oroville. Keener was transported to North Valley Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

“During the investigation, deputies determined the attack occurred within Oroville city limits at 300 Juniper Street, where Keener stated that he was staying with his girlfriend, Kayla Barker. The altercation occurred after Dahlquist attempted to remove Keener from the residence after Barker had called him to the residence due to Barker and her not getting along,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.

Both Keener and Dahlquist fled that location afterwards. Deputy Malone had notified other law enforcement in the area there was probable cause to arrest Dahlquist for Attempted Murder in the second degree, according to the sheriff.

“At about 3:27 p.m. Deputy Lunn was able to locate Dahlquist driving on North Main St, Oroville. Deputy Lunn initiated a traffic stop and Dahlquist attempted to elude Deputy Lunn at speeds near 70 mph in the city of Oroville,” said Hawley. “Dahlquist exited his vehicle while it was still moving in the 200 block of South Main where he then attempted to flee on foot. Deputy Lunn pursued him on foot and was able to apprehend him as Dahlquist attempted to enter an apartment. Dahlquist tripped while attempting to enter the apartment and Deputy Lunn took him into custody without any further resistance.”

Dahlquist was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on attempted murder in the second degree and attempting to elude.

“Barker was present during the assault, but was not physically harmed; deputies continue to investigate,” said the Sheriff.